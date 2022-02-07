North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after 'several' cars have been damaged by unknown suspects in Scarborough

The incident happened on Southwold Crescent between Friday January 28 and Monday January 31.

During this time, several parked vehicles belonging to residents on the street were damaged by unknown suspects.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have information that could help the investigation, email Paul.O'[email protected]

Alternatively, you can call 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.