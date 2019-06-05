Police arrest 'exceptionally high' number of drink and drug drivers across Scarborough and North Yorkshire

Police arrested an “exceptionally high” number of drink and drug drivers this weekend.

In the 48 hours between 7pm on Friday (31 April) and Sunday (2 June), 14 men and four women were arrested – a total of 18 people in a single weekend.

Thirteen involved suspected alcohol offences and five related to suspected drug offences.

Six were in Harrogate and Craven, five were in York and Selby, three were in Scarborough and Ryedale and four were in Hambleton and Richmondshire.

Officers have warned that further action will be taken this month to get intoxicated motorists off North Yorkshire’s roads.

Called Operation Attention, it will involve extra around-the-clock enforcement activities to deter and catch people driving under the influence.

Police will also use intelligence about known offenders, and are urging members of the public to report anyone they suspect of drink driving by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 if the offence is ongoing.

Roads Policing Sergeant Andy Morton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This is an exceptionally high number of arrests, compared to 11 in the same period last year. I’m very disappointed at the significant increase in the number of arrests as it demonstrates a blatant lack of regard by individuals for their own safety and that of other road users.”

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Access and Road Safety said: “As we have seen from just this weekend, many people still choose to drink and drive. Every year in North Yorkshire there are an average of seven people killed and 120 injured in collisions involving a driver impaired by alcohol.

“The message is simple, if you are planning to drink, don’t drive and if you are planning to drive, don’t drink. There is no safe limit.

“Colleagues in the 95 Alive partnership including the County Council and City of York Council will be holding public engagement events throughout June and July to remind people how reckless it is to drink and drive and how long it takes to be safe to drive after drinking.

"For example, just one pint of larger or one glass of wine needs at least three hours before driving. Stay fit to drive, don’t drink and drive.”