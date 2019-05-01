Police at scene in Scarborough after elderly man found dead

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Scarborough after the body of a man was found.

North Yorkshire Police received reports from members of the public and the ambulance service at 5.40pm on Wednesday, May 1 of an incident at a property on Marlborough Street.

After entering the property officers found the body of an elderly man.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The force have said: "Upon arrival at the scene, officers sadly discovered the body of a man in his seventies.

"Officers are working at the scene to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of the man."