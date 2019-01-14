Police believe this wanted man is in the Scarborough area

Police searching for a wanted man believe he may be in the Scarborough area.

North Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal to help trace wanted man Huw David Owen.

The 35-year-old from Scarborough is wanted for failure to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order and failure to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

A spokesman said: "It is believed Owen is in the Scarborough area, and officers are asking for anyone who has seen him, or who has any information, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, press 1 and speak to to the force control room.

