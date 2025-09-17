Police called to Alma Square, Scarborough more than twice as often as last year

North Yorkshire Police said it has seen a 142% increase in calls to Alma Square

A team from North Yorkshire Police’s Community Safety Hub in Scarborough is conducting door knocks and letter drops on Alma Square following an increase in demand.

Over the summer months, the force increased its presence in the area following an increase of calls from residents, businesses and passers-by, linked to anti-social behaviour and violence.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We have seen a 142% increase in our demand to attend the locality around Alma Square in the past three months compared to the same period in 2024.

“There is a Public Space Protection Order in place, which prohibits the consumption of alcohol in the town centre. This includes Alma Square.

“Some of the increase in the data is linked to proactivity when officers have issued fixed penalty notices under the Public Space Protection Order.

“You may have seen officers attending and dealing with people drinking alcohol, you may also have seen officers leave whilst those involved continue to consume alcohol.

"This is frustrating for officers and residents alike; however, the Public Space Protection Order does not allow officers the power to remove alcohol from those involved.

“This doesn’t prevent a £100 fine from being issued.”

The team is working alongside the Community Safety Officers at North Yorkshire Council and multi-agency partners to address the concerns of the residents and visitors to the area.

Together they have created a survey, to enable them to better understand the views and feelings of those affected.

The survey is available until Wednesday October 1 at https://orlo.uk/vrKsi

You are not required to download anything to complete this form.