Police examining stolen BMW found after burglars targeted Scarborough home

Police are forensically examining a stolen BMW which was taken from outside a home in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said the black BMW 3 Series was stolen from Nelson Street after burglars broke into a property and stole the vehicle's keys.

It was later recovered in the South Cliff area of the town after a call from a member of the public.

Now officers are appealing for any information about the break-in, which took place between 2am and 6.30am on Wednesday, December 12.

PC Liam Cromack, who is investigating the burglary. said: “I am appealing for anybody in the area of Nelson Street who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously during the early hours of 12th December to come forward, particularly those who may have seen the vehicle being driven away from the address.”

The force said a number of additional enquiries were continuing in an effort to establish the identity of the offender.

Anyone with information is asked to email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180230574.