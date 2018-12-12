Police in North Yorkshire plan to 'name and shame' drink drivers this Christmas

The names and photos of convicted drink and drug drivers will be published by North Yorkshire Police this Christmas.

Officers want to raise awareness of the consequences of drink-driving and to try and deter people from offending.

'People will see the details of drink drivers in the news and on Facebook'

The force is among a number across the country preparing to publicise court cases on social media and with the press as part of their Christmas campaigns.

Sergeant Andy Morton, who has brought dozens of drink and drug drivers to justice, said offenders would face criticism and embarrassment.

He added: “We understand that most convicted offenders would prefer us not to publish their custody photograph, name, age and the details of their driving offences.

“People’s friends, family and employers will see these details in the news and on Facebook.

“And people really dislike drink and drug drivers. The stigma that quite rightly surrounds it means they are likely to be shocked at the selfishness of those who have committed these offences, which may make perpetrators feel embarrassed.

“But that’s nothing compared to the utter devastation that drink and drug driving can cause to the lives of innocent people. If you saw what I see, you’d never, ever drink and drive.

“So we’re urging people to consider the full range of consequences before getting behind the wheel intoxicated this Christmas.”

He added: “We’re being upfront and transparent about what could happen to you if you’re convicted. If you don’t drive while under the influence, your details will not be published. It’s that simple.”

Information and custody photos can be published without the offender’s consent because they are legally defined as being of "public interest."

More than 20 motorists were arrested in the first week of North Yorkshire Police’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign.