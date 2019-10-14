Police investigate assault on girl punched in the face in Hunmanby

Police are investigating an assault on a teenage girl in Hunmanby.

The incident happened around ten past midnight on Sunday October 6 when a girl was punched in the face on Northgate.

Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff who lives on that street said she heard a group of children screaming in the early hours of Sunday.

She said: “You occasionally hear people in the street but this time it kept going on and on.

“I looked out the window and saw a group of kids running and shouting at the top of their voices. There was a lass on the ground and she looked upset, she looked like she’d been hit.

“I went outside to tell them that the noise had to stop and that I was calling the police and I was threatened by one of the kids.”

According to Cllr Donohue-Moncrieff, the group later dispersed down Owston Road.

Police have now confirmed they are investigating the incident following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, press 1 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12190184861.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.