North Yorkshire Police are investigating after an incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Peasholm Drive in Scarborough.

Police attended the incident at about 10.50pm on Friday 30 August 2019.

The pedestrian did not appear to suffer any injuries in the collision thought the windscreen of the car was damaged.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Those with information, should ring 101 quoting crime reference NYP-30082019-0645.