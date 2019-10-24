Police investigating Scarborough fatal stabbing make 11th arrest

Police investigating the murder of Solomon Robinson in Scarborough have made a further arrest.

On the evening of Wednesday 23 October a 30-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He is currently in police custody.

His arrest brings the total number of arrests in relation to the murder to 11.

26 year-old Solomon was found with serious injuries outside the Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday 20 October and taken to hospital where he died.

Yesterday five men appeared in court charged with his murder.

Anyone with any information about the incident who has not already come forward, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. You can easily submit any information online via our Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/12XN19A52-PO1

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.