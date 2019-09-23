Police investigating theft from Boyes in Scarborough

Police have today issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from Scarborough shop.

The incident happened at the Boyes store on Queen Street in Scarborough at 10.55am on Wednesday September 4.

Police would like to speak to this person. PIC: North Yorkshire Police

The suspect placed a number of items into a basket before leaving the shop without paying for them.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they may have information to help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter or email simon.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote crime reference number 12190164123 when passing on information.