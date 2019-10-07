Police investigating two big fires of hay and straw bales in Malton

Police are investigating the cause of two big fires of hay and straw bales in Ryedale.

Malton fire brigade was called to deal with a blaze involving 300 straw bales in a field on the outskirts of the town on Saturday, two days after an identical fire fire involving some 400 bales at Duggleby.

Police said both were being treated as arson.

The straw and hay would have been used for feeding and bedding livestock during the forthcoming winter.

In another arson incident police are probing a car fire at Brora Forest on Saturday.