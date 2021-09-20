Police investigation after man found dead inside property on Cross Street in Scarborough's Old Town

Cross Street in Scarborough. (Google Streetview)

Police received a call from the ambulance service just before 9am this morning (September 20) reporting the discovery of deceased man inside a property on Cross Street in Scarborough.

The force has now confirmed a man in his thirties was pronounced dead by ambulance crews at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the death is now under way.

At this time the death is been treated as unexplained.

A police cordon remains in place on Cross Street to allow the investigation to progress.