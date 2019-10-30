Police issue advice following increase in telephone scams in Scarborough

Police are warning members of the public following an increase in telephone scams in Scarborough.

This month, officers have received reports of a few scams including one in which suspects call victims claiming that £600 has been removed from their VISA card or bank account.

Police are urging residents to hang up and not engage with the caller.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police Fraud Awareness team said: "If you get this call, hang up, do not engage and should you feel concerned, contact your bank on the number on the back of your debit card. Do not follow numbers provided by other sources."