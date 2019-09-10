Police issue fresh appeal for witnesses to Oasis Cafe fire

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses and information about a fire that occurred at The Oasis Cafe on Royal Albert Drive, Scarborough.

The Fire Service were called at approximately 3am on September 2 to a report of a fire at the family owned Oasis Cafe.

The fire caused extensive damage to one of the customer shelters and has rendered it unusable.

The Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who was on Royal Albert Drive around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1143 Leppington or email: Angela.Leppington@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190162528