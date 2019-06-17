Police issue statement after alleged child abduction attempt in Bridlington

Police have asked for anyone who saw suspcious activity on Bridlington seafront yesterday to conatct them after reports on social media of an alleged abduction attempt.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “We were called around 3pm yesterday to a report that a woman and three men had been acting suspiciously around a child on Bridlington seafront.

“We attended quickly and enquiries were made and CCTV footage was reviewed. No evidence of anyone touching or speaking to the child was found.

“The parents of the child have been given advice by officers.

“If you saw anything please quote log 374 of 16/06/19 refers.”