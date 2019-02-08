Police issue urgent appeal for missing man Pickering man Nicholas Harper

North Yorkshire Police officers have issued an urgent appeal to help find a man missing from Pickering.

Nicholas Harper was last seen leaving his home address in Pickering on Thursday 7 in his black 15-reg Citroen Picasso to go to work in York.

He is 5ft 5ins tall and described as stocky build with dark brown short hair and a full beard. He is believed to be wearing a three piece suit and shirt.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nicholas’ welfare and are appealing to the public for information as to his whereabouts.

"If you think you might have seen Nicholas, or have any information, please contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by dialling 101, pressing 1 and passing information to the Force Control Room.

For immediate sightings police advise calling 999.

The crime reference number is 12190023491.