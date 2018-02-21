Police issue "urgent" appeal to trace a missing boy from Scarborough

A boy who is missing from the seaside resort of Scarborough may be in Leeds and police say they are "extremely concerned for his safety".

Zachariah Mcguirk was last seen at 6pm last night in Scarborough and officers searching for him think that he may be in Leeds with a woman.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are extremely concerned for his safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact them."

They added that if anyone knows where he is to ring 101 or if they have an immediate sighting of him to call 999.

He is described as white with blue eyes and blonde hair.