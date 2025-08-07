Police launch appeal for wanted man with connections to Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police are looking for wanted man, Luke Jordan Robinson, 25, of no fixed address, who has connections to Scarborough.
Mr Robinson is wanted for recall to prison after failing to comply with his licence conditions, and in connection with an assault.
A police spokesperson said: “Please get in touch if you have seen him or know where he is now.
“If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call us on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, please call us on 999.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Quote reference 12250142734 when passing on information.”