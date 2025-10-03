Police launch multiple CCTV appeals after two thefts of stock from Scarborough shops

North Yorkshire Police have launched two CCTV appeals after thefts of stock in Scarborough.

Both incidents happened on September 17 at stores on Westborough in Scarborough A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the women pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation. “Email [email protected] if you can help. “Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.” For information regarding the woman pictured on the left, quote reference number 12250176015. For information regarding the woman on the right, quote reference number 122550176383.