Police looking for witnesses after car fails to stop for officers on Marine Drive in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a vehicle that failed to stop for officers in Scarborough.

It happened around 11.25pm on Friday September 27 when an officer sighted a white Honda Civic travelling at speed along Marine Drive.

When requested to stop, the Civic made off at speed towards the Peasholm area. It was located abandoned a short distance away on Peasholm Gardens.

A 22-year old male was arrested at the time and has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue. The vehicle has been seized by police.

Investigating officer PC Liam Cromack, said: “Whilst we have arrested one person in relation to this offence, I am still keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing the vehicle on the evening in question, particularly if it was being driven at the time. Any information you can provide could prove useful in opening up further avenues of investigation.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including any dash-cam or CCTV taken in the areas at the time should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack or email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190179756.