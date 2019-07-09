Police name motorcyclist who died in crash on A171 near Whitby

North Yorkshire Police have named the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A171 near Whitby on Sunday.

Howard Hughes, 62, from Driffield, died after his red Ducati 1299 motorbike was involved in a collision with a red Volkswagen Transporter van.

The red Ducati 1299 motorbike. PIC: North Yorkshire Police

In a statement, Mr Hughes’ family said: “Howard was dearly loved by all of his family and he will be greatly missed.”

The collision happened just south of the village of Hawsker at around 7.15am on Sunday July 7.

Mr Hughes was travelling in the direction of Whitby in the company of two other motorbikes when the incident happened.

The driver of the Volkswagen Transporter, a 38 year-old man from the Midlands area, was arrested at the scene of the collision and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Mr Hughes suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

Police ask anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, or who witnessed the collision, to contact them.

Anyone with any information, including any dash-cam footage taken in the area prior to, or after the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Unit or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12190122590.