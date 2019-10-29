Police officer recruitment launches in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police has announced its latest recruitment drive for police officers as it reaches out to graduates, non-graduates, career movers and career starters to apply.

The latest campaign, which is live until 9am on 25 November, comes hot on the heels of a campaign to recruit more PCSOs.

It is the latest step in delivering a pledge made by the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, to boost the number of frontline police working in North Yorkshire’s communities.

The move also forms part of the Government’s recently announced national campaign to increase police officer numbers across the country and urging people to join the police and ‘Be a force for all’.

As announced by the force last month, there are now three new entry routes for new police recruits to get into policing. They are:

Apprenticeship: A three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) leading to a nationally recognised BSc (Hons) in Professional Policing Practice. New recruits will be employed by North Yorkshire Police and spend 80% of their time serving and protecting the community while ‘learning on the job’ and 20% of their work time studying towards their qualification through The Open University’s world-leading flexible distance learning programme.

Degree-holder entry programme (DHEP): A two-year accelerated route for those entering with a degree in any subject, enabling recruits employed by North Yorkshire Police to train as a police constable and gain a Graduate Diploma in Policing through The Open University at the same time.

Pre-join degree: For those who want to get a degree before they join, new recruits can then apply to the force as their degree is coming to an end and then complete a considerably reduced initial training route with their new police employer in recognition of their policing degree.

Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain of North Yorkshire Police is keen for this recruitment campaign to reach out to all parts of the community in North Yorkshire. He said:

“It is an exciting time to join policing and becoming a police officer really will give you some of the best and proudest days of your life. Whether you are a graduate or non-graduate, just starting out in your career or are a more experienced and mature individual looking for your next challenge there are various ways to join us, depending on your work, life and educational experience .

“The three new entry routes, and our recently announced collaboration with The Open University, signifies an exciting change in the way our officers are trained and developed throughout their careers – gaining a degree and learning and earning on the job at the same time.

“We’re also continuing to work hard on increasing diversity in our recruitment to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we serve. The last couple of recruitment drives has seen us attract the most diverse group of trainees that North Yorkshire has ever had and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made to date.

“If you’ve ever considered a career in policing, or know someone who’d be perfect for the job, please visit our website to find out more and help make a difference to our county.”

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said:

“Policing is a fantastic career – community focused, challenging, rewarding. I would encourage everyone, no matter your background or walk of life, to consider joining North Yorkshire Police and helping our community to be safe and feel safe.

Recruitment, following my commitment to invest in the frontline and the government’s promise of 20,000 new officers, is moving apace and it is an exciting time to join the service. Take a look at the North Yorkshire Police website if you want to find out more, especially now there are so many different ways to join to matter your age or career point. We look forward to hearing from you.”

You can apply to join North Yorkshire Police as a police officer at northyorkshire.police.uk/policeofficer. Applications close at 9am on Monday 25 November.