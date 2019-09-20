Police record riders at speeds of 104mph in 60mph zones during Whitby bike night

North Yorkshire Police have reported a higher amount of 'irresponsible riding' at Whitby bike night last night.

On Twitter, North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau said at the bike night yesterday evening, speeds of up to 104mph were recorded in a 60mph limit.

They said: "Whitby bike night proves to be a popular gathering however we’re seeing a higher number of irresponsible riding.

"Last night speeds of up to 104mph were recorded in a 60mph limit.

"This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated! Our enquiries will begin shortly on these riders."