Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a suspected stolen bank card was used in Scarborough.

The card was used to purchase goods at an unnamed store in the town last Friday, February 1, detectives said today.

Anyone with information is asked to ring PC Paul Fricker on North Yorkshire Police’s 101 number, quoting log reference 12190018725.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.