Police release CCTV image following criminal damage in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following criminal damage in Scarborough.

The incident happened at 4am Saturday April 6, outside of Groomingtails, Ramshill Road, Scarborough.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they may information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter or email simon.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190061519 when passing on information.