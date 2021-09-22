Police release CCTV images of wanted men suspected of poaching fish in wake of illegal angling crackdown

Officers are trying to trace the men after a complaint of suspected poaching at Papermill Lake at Ellerburn, Pickering.

North Yorkshire Police said the men have been filmed on CCTV on a number of occasions over the last few months fishing without permission.

In August, police launched a crackdown on fish poaching after increase an in illegal angling at lakes in Pickering.

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak with regarding fish poaching in Pickering.

Police said the lake is signposted as a private fishing lake and only members are allowed to fish there. Officers have been patrolling fisheries in Ryedale after an increase in poaching and unlicensed angling in the area.

The angling community has reported several incidents involving fish being taken illegally from commercial or private lakes.

Anglers must pay to use fisheries and fish cannot be taken from a lake that is private property or which has fishing rights without permission. Those fishing at rivers and other bodies of water overseen by the Environment Agency must be licensed to do so.

Anyone who recognises any of the men is asked to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number NYP-16092021-0175.