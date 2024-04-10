Huw Owens was captured on CCTV in Newcastle

The images show Owen buying bottles of alcohol from a shop in the Newcastle area on Saturday (6 April)..

He is seen with a beard and is wearing a dark, possibly green coloured puffer-style jacket, a light-coloured woollen hat with a bobble, dark trousers or jeans, dark shoes which are possibly walking boots, and a green-looking backpack with what appears to be a grey and orange sleeping bag pouch attached to the side.

Mr Owen, 40, is wanted in connection with an assault on a man in Staithes on March 13 2024.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for head injuries but died at the end of last week.

His family are being supported by specially trained police officers while the investigation continues.

As well as directing the appeal in the Newcastle area with support from Northumbria Police following the new CCTV images, officers are renewing their appeal to anyone who knows where Huw Owen is.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and pass on that information as a matter of urgency.

If you see Owen or know where he is, do not approach him and instead contact North Yorkshire Police straight away - either call 101, option 4 with information or 999 with immediate sightings.

Quote reference number 12240045582 when passing information.