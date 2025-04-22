Police release image of woman they want to speak to after alcohol theft in Scarborough Sainsbury's
Police want to speak to the woman in this image following the theft of alcohol from Scarborough’s Sainsbury’s store on March 24.
People should contact North Yorkshire Police if they recognise the woman pictured as she may have information that will assist the investigation.
Please email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250052233 when passing on information.