Police release image of woman they want to speak to after alcohol theft in Scarborough Sainsbury's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police want to speak to the woman in this image following the theft of alcohol from Scarborough’s Sainsbury’s store on March 24.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People should contact North Yorkshire Police if they recognise the woman pictured as she may have information that will assist the investigation.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250052233 when passing on information.