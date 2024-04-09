Police renew appeal to find Scarborough man following death of man in Staithes
Mr Owen, 40, was originally wanted in connection with a serious assault on another man in the village of Staithes in March.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries but has since died.
His family are currently being supported by specially trained police officers.
Officers are renewing their appeal to anyone who knows where Huw Owen is to call 999 and pass that information on as a matter of urgency.
They are also appealing to Mr Owen to do the right thing and contact the police himself.
Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Tate of Scarborough CID, said: “Our priority is to speak to Huw Owen as we believe that he will have information which can help our enquiries.
“I would urge anyone who has any information which will help us identify the whereabouts of Mr Owen or help our investigation, to contact us immediately”.
If you see Mr Owen, or know where he is, do not approach him and instead contact North Yorkshire Police immediately - either call 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.
Quote reference number 12240045582 when passing information.
Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.