Police reveal CCTV image following a wallet theft in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about the theft of a wallet in Scarborough.

The incident occurred on May 14 at 1.25am when a woman dropped her wallet on leaving Lamour Cabaret Bar, Scarborough, and minutes later a man picked up the wallet and left the bar.

Police have released a CCTV image and are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify this male who can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Beard.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190086387.