Police searching for missing woman believe she may be in Scarborough
Rowena Hunter is from Kirkbymoorside but is believed to be in the Scarborough area.
She likes to visit North Beach and the coffee shops along the seafront.
She was last seen at 10.45am today and is likely on foot.
Rowena is 5ft 2ins tall with wavey, mousy brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a stripy white and black t-shirt with cream cargo style trousers and white trainers.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We have concerns for her welfare and would ask anyone who has information about where she is to contact us on 101, select option 1 and speak to our control room.
“Please quote reference 12240148718.”