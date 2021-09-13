Police searching for this man who failed to appear in court on sex offence charges and could be in Scarborough

Shaun Wightman. (South Yorkshire Police)

Detectives in Barnsley are asking for the public's help to trace Shaun Wightman, 56, after he failed to appear in court on August 5 2021 to answer charges relating to sexual offences that took place in January of last year.

Wightman is based in Barnsley, but known to travel frequently across Yorkshire, particularly in Scarborough.

He is described as white, of stocky build and around 5ft 6ins tall with several tattoos on his neck and face.

If you see him, police ask that you do not approach him but instead call South Yorkshire Police immediately via 999. Any other information can be reported to them via 101.