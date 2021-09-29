Police seek help to find wanted man Marcus Golding who could be in Scarborough area

A man who is wanted by police could be in the Scarborough area, officers have said.

By George Buksmann
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:50 pm
WANTED: Marcus Golding, 27.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public's help to find wanted man Marcus Golding, 27, for failing to attend court.

He is wanted in relation to a number of serious offences, police said.

Mr Golding has links to a range of locations, including: Scarborough, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Peterborough, Grantham, Northampton, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Stone and Derbyshire.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information which could help locate Marcus Golding please call 101 quoting reference number 12210188034."