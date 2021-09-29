Police seek help to find wanted man Marcus Golding who could be in Scarborough area
A man who is wanted by police could be in the Scarborough area, officers have said.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public's help to find wanted man Marcus Golding, 27, for failing to attend court.
He is wanted in relation to a number of serious offences, police said.
Mr Golding has links to a range of locations, including: Scarborough, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Peterborough, Grantham, Northampton, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Stone and Derbyshire.
A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information which could help locate Marcus Golding please call 101 quoting reference number 12210188034."