Police seek two people who left Scarborough pub without paying for food and drink

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to identify two people who left a Scarborough pub without paying for their food and drink.
By Louise Perrin
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Police are looking for two people who left the Denison Arms without paying for food and drink in JunePolice are looking for two people who left the Denison Arms without paying for food and drink in June
Police are looking for two people who left the Denison Arms without paying for food and drink in June

The incident occurred at the Denison Arms public house on Main Street, East Ayton on June 25 when food and drink valued at £88 was not paid for.

The two people are believed to have left in a red Citroen Berlingo vehicle.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Fiona Wilding.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230117506 when passing on information.