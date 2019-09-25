Police stop driver with no insurance and only provisional licence in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough stopped a driver last night (25/09) and discovered they were driving with no insurance and only a provisional licence.

PCSO's 3684 and 3777 were on patrol when they spotted the vehicle on Woodlands Ravine, Scarborough.

Checks were carried out on the vehicle and it was confirmed it had no insurance.

After speaking with the driver, they admitted to having no insurance as well as only having a provisional licence.

The vehicle was then seized and the driver has been reported for the offences.