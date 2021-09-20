Police stop motorist driving from Scarborough who blew more than double the drink drive limit
Police stopped a driver near Scarborough this weekend who blew over the legal drink drive limit.
On the morning of Sunday Sept 19 the force received a call from a member of the public in Scarborough to report a potential drink driver.
Officers stopped the vehicle in question near to The Flask on the A171 towards Whitby, where the driver blew 93 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath meaning the driver was more than double the drink drive limit.
If you suspect a drink driver you can report this to police via 999 or if you know of a regular drink driver, on 101.
You can also report anonymously using 0800 555 111.