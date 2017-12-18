Police van vandalised during drugs operation in Pickering

The tyre on a police van was slashed while officers carried out a drugs operation in pubs in the North Yorkshire market town.

Police were targeting drug dealing in the local pubs on Smiddy Hill in the town last Friday night from around 10pm and when they returned to the white Vauxhall Vivaro van an hour later they found the tyre slashed.

North Yorkshire Police is asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Gemma Thwaites.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12170223979 when passing on any information.