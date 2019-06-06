Police want to speak to these people after £900 worth of alcohol stolen from Morrisons

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help after more than £900 worth of alcohol was stolen from Morrisons in Malton.

Officers would like help identifying the people in these images who they believe can help with their investigation.

Officers would like help identifying the people in these images who they believe can help with their investigation.PIC: North Yorkshire Police

The theft took place on May 2 at the Morrisons store in Malton.

A spokesman for the force said: "A man and woman entered the Morrisons store in Castlegate, Malton at around 11.50am on May 2 and placed a large number of bottles of wine and spirits, valued at more than £900, in two shopping bags in a trolley.

"They took the security tags off the bottles in a separate aisle before leaving the store without paying for the goods."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Ashley via stephen.ashley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101, selecting option 2.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote crime reference number 12190079668.