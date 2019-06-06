Police want to speak to these people after £900 worth of alcohol stolen from Morrisons

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help after more than £900 worth of alcohol was stolen from Morrisons in Malton.
Officers would like help identifying the people in these images who they believe can help with their investigation.
READ MORE: Thousands of crimes committed by reoffenders in Scarborough last year
The theft took place on May 2 at the Morrisons store in Malton.
A spokesman for the force said: "A man and woman entered the Morrisons store in Castlegate, Malton at around 11.50am on May 2 and placed a large number of bottles of wine and spirits, valued at more than £900, in two shopping bags in a trolley.
"They took the security tags off the bottles in a separate aisle before leaving the store without paying for the goods."
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Ashley via stephen.ashley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101, selecting option 2.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote crime reference number 12190079668.