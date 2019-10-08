Police want to speak to this man after a burglary at a Scarborough guest house, when jewellery was stolen

Scarborough police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following a burglary at a guest house in the town.

It happened on 9 September at a guest house on North Marine Road when a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Officers believe the man could be from the Middlesbrough area and officers are appealing to anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough Investigation Hub.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12190167270 when passing on information.