Racist thug who threatened takeaway staff with metal bar in Scarborough is jailed

The man abused and threatened a takeaway staff member earlier this week.

Neil Gordon, 50, entered a takeaway in the town and shouted racist abuse at a member of staff. About 30 minutes after the incident he later returned with a metal bar and made violent threats on November 14.

The next day, Mr Gordon, of Regent Street, was arrested by North Yorkshire Police.

He was charged with racially aggravated public order offences, as well as possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and possessing a class C drug.

Sergeant Heather Standing, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Gordon's behaviour was totally unacceptable. I hope Scarborough residents are reassured by the quick resolution of this case and the resulting prison sentence."