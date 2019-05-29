REVEALED: 55 arrests made due to Automatic Number Plate Recognition in North Yorkshire - including drug offences, money laundering and a stolen car

North Yorkshire Police have released figures from it's Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera's.

During April, the service led directly to 55 arrests in North Yorkshire.

One of the cases involved two women who were arrested on suspicious of possessing cocaine with intent to supply after their car was stopped on the A1237 in York. Officers recovered a large amount of suspected cocaine from the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft on the A168 near Thirsk after officers stopped the vehicle she was driving showed cloned registration plates. The BMW X5 turned out to be stolen from Surrey.

Investigation is still ongoing.

A man was arrested near Knaresborough on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and money laundering after his car was stopped and officers recovered a large amount of suspected cannabis, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras (ANPR) read the number plates of passing vehicles and then instantly tell police if the vehicle has any links to criminal activity, links to an ongoing investigation, or whether it’s linked to a wanted person or a vulnerable or missing person.

It does this by comparing the registration number against vehicles of interest that are known to the police.

ANPR is used by the police to help catch criminals, prevent crime, find vulnerable and missing people, and to provide evidence in criminal prosecutions.