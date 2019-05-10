Rise in number of people in North Yorkshire caught with knives and guns, police recorded crime figures show

The number of people caught with guns and knives in North Yorkshire has increased by more than a third, according to the latest police recorded crime statistics.

There were 227 weapons possession offences in 2018, data from the Office for National Statistics shows. These can include hand guns, knives and even corrosive acid.

That figure is up 36% on 2017, when 167 incidents were recorded.

The statistics are based on crimes reported to the police, and the ONS urges caution in interpreting some of these figures.

However, statisticians said that recorded crime figures are reliable for lower-volume offences, such as possession of a knife or a gun.

Overall, police recorded crime in North Yorkshire increased in 2018. Over the period, 30,727 crimes were recorded, up by 15% on 2016-17.

There were 1,630 residential burglaries reported in North Yorkshire. Due to a change in how the ONS categorises burglaries, the localised figure cannot be compared with other years.

Theft, one of the most high volume crimes, increased by 4%, while drugs-related offences rose by 5%.

Criminal damage in North Yorkshire, which includes arson and vandalising cars and houses, has gone up, from 4,314 incidents in 2017, to 4,407 in the latest figures.

Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain said: “As with the figures released earlier this year, North Yorkshire Police anticipated a further increase in recorded crime across the county.

“We are confident this is due to a significant programme of work undertaken to improve our crime recording process.

“We have worked hard to make sure our crime recording process has progressed to the required standard, and although this is reflected by an increase in the figures, I want to reassure the public that we are wholeheartedly committed to continually improve the way we tackle crime.

“We continue to be one of the safest counties across England and Wales.”