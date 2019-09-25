Scammers target Thomas Cook customers - here's how to protect yourself

Thomas Cook may have only announced their liquidation on Monday, but scammers are already attempting to cash in and take advantage of those who had booked holidays.

The 178-year-old travel company closed with immediate effect on Monday, cancelling all flights and holidays.

Thousands of people across the country now face lengthy waits to see if their holidays will be refunded.

Action Fraud UK have warned consumers that scammers may attempt to target Thomas Cook customers.

In a post on social media they said: "Criminals may use the Thomas Cook liquidation as an opportunity to target customers with requests for personal or financial details.

"Always be wary of any unsolicited messages or calls!"

They offer the following advice to avoid being caught out:

- Be aware that scammers may use this as an opportunity to target you.

- Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.

- Always question phone calls out of the blue.

- Always contact your bank or card provider using a known email or phone number.