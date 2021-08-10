Tracy Blackburn, 53, was initially the “look-out” for her male partner-in-crime but followed him into the property on Trafalgar Road where they pilfered an array of Apple and Microsoft goods as the family slept.

An electric skateboard, worth over £1,000, was also stolen, York Crown Court heard.

The total value of the stolen items was about £3,900, said prosecutor Vincent Blake-Barnard.

Tracy Blackburn

The thefts were discovered after one of the family’s young children came downstairs to find the front door open.

Mr Blake-Barnard said that before the break-in, Blackburn’s male cohort, who cannot be named at this stage, had been walking down the street “trying random doors” until he finally came to one that was unlocked.

“He checked (through) the window and entered,” said the prosecutor.

“(Blackburn) stayed outside (apparently) to act as look-out,” he added.

She walked up and down the street and returned to the property a second time.

This time she walked in and was captured on CCTV which showed her leaving the property with a “large red bag”.

Her male accomplice was seen leaving the property shortly afterwards with “numerous items”.

The family came downstairs later in the morning and noticed items missing, said Mr Blake-Barnard.

The rucksack carried by Blackburn contained items including a laptop, an iPhone, an iPad, an Apple Mac device and the electric skateboard.

Police later found the iPhone on Blackburn’s male sidekick after it “pinged”, revealing his location a short distance away.

He was said to have been trying to sell the stolen items, all of which were recovered except the skateboard and the rucksack.

Blackburn, who was identified on CCTV, was duly arrested and charged with burglary.

She ultimately admitted the offence and appeared for sentence via video link on Monday after being remanded in Low Newton women’s prison.

The break-in occurred at about 5.30am on June 18 last year.

The court heard that Blackburn, of Trafalgar Square, had 32 previous convictions for 69 offences, mainly thefts.

At the time of the burglary, she was on a community order for shoplifting in February.

The order was subsequently extended due to non-compliance with the order.

Jess Butterell, for Blackburn, said her client had alcohol problems and had suffered family bereavements prior to her offence.

She was drunk at the time.

She had turned increasingly to alcohol and her life had “spiralled” out of control.

Judge Simon Hickey said he had noted Blackburn’s “considerable” record for theft and said she was equally culpable for the burglary, which he described as a “joint enterprise”.

“People inside the house were asleep, including children,” added Mr Hickey.

He said the burglary had had a “drastic” effect on the young children and their parents, particularly the youngster who came downstairs to find the front door open “but didn’t realise what had happened (at first)”.

Jailing Blackburn for two-and-a-half-years, Mr Hickey said it was the “least sentence I can impose for a burglary when children are present”.