Scarborough driver who crashed car into first floor of house is jailed

Damage caused in crash

The car driven by Bradley Dunlop, who resided in Scarborough at the time of the collision, hit a house at such speed that it struck a first-floor window, landed on top of a large porch, and came to rest back on the carriageway.

On March 29, at about 5am, police were called, along with the fire and ambulance services, to a collision on the B1258 near Ebberston, near Pickering, involving a silver Seat Ibiza which had crashed into a house.

Three passengers in the car suffered serious, life-changing injuries. The driver, Dunlop, 37, suffered minor injuries. He provided a positive roadside breath test, and a blood sample later showed him to be over the limit for both alcohol and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

There was extensive damage to the property struck by Dunlop, running to many thousands of pounds.

The passengers in the car all suffered multiple fractures and spent long periods of time in hospital. They are still receiving treatment for their injuries.

An investigation was conducted by TC Mark Patterson from the Roads Policing Group at North Yorkshire Police.

Dunlop pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit (alcohol), driving whilst over the specified limit (drugs), no insurance and no licence.

Bradley Dunlop

He was sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday November 14 to two years and four months’ imprisonment, and a seven-year driving ban.

TC Patterson said: “Dunlop got behind the wheel of a car without a licence, after drinking and taking drugs. As a result of his unacceptable actions, three people were left with life-changing injuries, and significant damage was caused to a family home. It is right that he has now faced the consequences of those actions in court.”