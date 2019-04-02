Scarborough driver with flat tyre arrested on suspicion of drink driving after reversing into lamppost

A motorist in Scarborough driving on a flat tyre has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers saw them reverse into a lamp post.

Mark Patterson, a traffic officer for North Yorkshire Police, said on Twitter that police had received reports of a drink driver in Scarborough.

The suspected vehicle, which had a flat tyre, was located by the Neighbourhood Policing Team and seen to reverse into a lamppost.

Mr Patterson explained: "Driver arrested after refusing roadside test.

"Abusive and uncooperative in custody and after some terrible acting also refuses evidential sample."