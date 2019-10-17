Scarborough Facebook pages targeted by scammers trying to sell fake money, drugs and ID

Scarborough Facebook pages are being targeted by scammers, police have warned.

Officers are sharing screenshots of the posts shared online by fraudsters in a bid to warn people not to fall into their trap.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police Fraud Awareness said: "In recent weeks, we have seen posts like the screenshots advertising illegal activities such as passing your driving test without any lessons or attending the test; drugs - availability via message; counterfeit money; EU passports, plus many others.

"They are mass posted on Facebook groups, usually selling groups.

"They advertise the activity and tell you to go to a WhatsApp group. This is because WhatsApp is encrypted.

"You might contact them for a service you think you are getting, but you are not!!!

"This is a phishing scam. Pure and simple. What do they want from you? Information. Your full name, your address, ID - Driving licence, passport, utility bill, your personal information, National Insurance number, NHS Number.

"This service is not free! They want to charge you for fleecing you!"

Anyone who comes across these posts is encouraged to report them to the group admin and Facebook and block the accounts.