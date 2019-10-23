'Scarborough is and remains a safe place' - police reassure residents following fatal stabbing

Police are reassuring residents in Scarborough following Sunday's fatal stabbing.

26 year-old Solomon Robinson was found with serious injuries outside the Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday 20 October 2019 and taken to hospital where he died.

Chief Inspector Rachel Wood, North Yorkshire Police’s Operational Commander of Scarborough & Ryedale said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation which saw ten people quickly arrested. Five appeared in court this morning charged with murder and they have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance. The remaining five have been released on conditional bail whilst our investigation continues.

“It’s important to remember that Scarborough is, and remains, a safe place to live and work and incidents like this are thankfully very rare in our town. We are working hard to reassure residents, if you have any concerns, please let one of our Neighbourhood Police team know, visit the police station on Northway or dial 101.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who have come forward to provide information so far. If you haven’t done so already, you can easily submit any information online via our Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/12XN19A52-PO1

“This was a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Solomon’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Please quote reference number 12190193750 when passing on information.