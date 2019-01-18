Scarborough machete gang: Police praise victim's bravery

Scarborough police have reacted after four men were jailed for a total of 37 years after threatening a man with a machete in his own home.

Joshua Ireland, 26, Connor Osbourne, 20, Damien Meredith, 26, and a teenager who cannot be named at this stage, terrorised the “vulnerable” victim and threatened to stab him inside his flat in Barrowcliff.

Detective Constable David Adams from Scarborough CID, said: “I am pleased that these four men are now off the streets for a considerable amount of time and to see justice done for the victim, who showed immense bravery in standing up to the offenders.”

“Crimes involving weapons, particularly knives, is understandably a concern to the public but I would like to reassure the North Yorkshire community that incidents of this nature are exceptionally rare and when they do happen, as demonstrated in this case, officers will act quickly to protect the public from harm.

“I hope the sentences passed today send a message to those involved or who are potentially thinking of committing offences involving weapons to think again.

"Crimes of this nature not only harm the victim and the community in which they occur but being handed such a lengthy sentence ruins the life of the offender.”